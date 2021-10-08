British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

British Smaller Companies VCT plc (LON:BSV) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from British Smaller Companies VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BSV opened at GBX 83 ($1.08) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.58. The company has a market capitalization of £120.24 million and a PE ratio of 5.39. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 84.50 ($1.10).

Get British Smaller Companies VCT alerts:

In other British Smaller Companies VCT news, insider Rupert Cook acquired 1,045 shares of British Smaller Companies VCT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £773.30 ($1,010.32).

British Smaller Companies VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early stage, mid and late venture, later stage, recapitalizations, growing capital-consuming businesses, acquisition funding and business development in mature, VCT qualifying and non-qualifying unquoted and quoted companies listed on alternative investment market and ISDX.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.