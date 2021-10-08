Brokerages Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.71. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $137.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.43. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.61.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.