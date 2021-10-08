Brokerages Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $2.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $9.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $9.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 100.00%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $333.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

BURL traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.45. 594,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,749. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.97. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $189.99 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $312.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

