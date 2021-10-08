Brokerages Anticipate Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will announce $2.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.07 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $1.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $8.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.54.

NYSE MSI traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $236.76. The stock had a trading volume of 406,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,906. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $156.30 and a 52-week high of $246.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.90 and a 200-day moving average of $215.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

