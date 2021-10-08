Brokerages Anticipate Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.74 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $5.74 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.22 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $25.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.74 billion to $26.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $28.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.77.

NYSE:NTR opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,381,000 after purchasing an additional 60,196 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 20,011 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

