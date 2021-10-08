Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Brokerages expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report sales of $15.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full-year sales of $60.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow One Stop Systems.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%.

OSS has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 87,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,175. The stock has a market cap of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62.

In related news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $118,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,776 shares of company stock valued at $785,774 over the last 90 days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems by 37.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 124.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. 23.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.