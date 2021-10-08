Brokerages Anticipate Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($1.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Friday, September 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taysha Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,119,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,719,000 after buying an additional 319,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

TSHA stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $711.00 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.96.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

