Brokerages Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Analysts expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Vaxart reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 4,363.92% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. B. Riley downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Vaxart stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, SVP Sean Tucker sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $42,554.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,773 shares of company stock worth $73,344 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXRT. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vaxart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 1,194.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vaxart by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 206.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vaxart by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaxart (VXRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.