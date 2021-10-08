Brokerages Expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to Announce $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDSI shares. UBS Group started coverage on BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.56.

Shares of BDSI opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $388.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 32,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 199.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,597 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 373,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

