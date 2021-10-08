Brokerages Expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Announce $2.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to report earnings of $2.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.28. Chubb posted earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.14, for a total transaction of $1,328,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,431,079.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after purchasing an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,999,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,950,000 after purchasing an additional 189,004 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CB opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01. Chubb has a 1 year low of $116.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.