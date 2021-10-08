Brokerages Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Cogent Communications posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of CCOI opened at $73.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 667.24 and a beta of 0.09. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

