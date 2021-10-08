Brokerages Expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Announce -$0.60 EPS

Brokerages expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) will announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.43). Fusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.92). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($1.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FUSN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ:FUSN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.32. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,703. The company has a market cap of $314.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

In related news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 71,767 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 125,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

