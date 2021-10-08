Brokerages Expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Announce $0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to announce earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.34. Lumen Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,102,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,457,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,342,000 after purchasing an additional 409,612 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 42,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LUMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.63. 94,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,792,953. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.05. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

