Brokerages Expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to Announce $0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. Marten Transport reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MRTN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 247,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,268. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.35. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Marten Transport by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Marten Transport by 79,311.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 12.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

