Brokerages Expect Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) will post ($0.44) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pluristem Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.74). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pluristem Therapeutics.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTI remained flat at $$2.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,774. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $11.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 75,019 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 384,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $488,000. 14.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

