Brokerages Expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report sales of $18.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.94 billion and the highest is $19.32 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $18.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $74.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.06 billion to $75.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.29 billion to $72.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,105,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 14,283,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,192,721. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

