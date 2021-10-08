Brokerages Set Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) PT at $31.80

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aemetis by 870.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $607.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of -0.16. Aemetis has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

