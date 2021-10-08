Brokerages Set AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Target Price at $113.60

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.60.

AVAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $882,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,900 shares of company stock worth $6,643,085 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 102,966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AVAV traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.79. The stock had a trading volume of 79,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,893.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

