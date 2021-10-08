Brokerages Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of analysts have commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Couchbase stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

