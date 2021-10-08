Brokerages Set Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $47.83

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.83.
A number of analysts have commented on BASE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.
Couchbase stock opened at $31.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Couchbase has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18.
About Couchbase
Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.
