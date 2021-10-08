Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $9.59

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 217,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,940,000 after acquiring an additional 238,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in DHT during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that DHT will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

