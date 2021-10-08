Brokerages Set Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Price Target at C$10.89

Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.89.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 target price on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Enerplus stock traded up C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$11.14. 1,050,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,411. The firm has a market cap of C$2.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.73. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$2.22 and a 12 month high of C$11.39.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.3899999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

