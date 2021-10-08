Brokerages Set nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) PT at $37.67

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 134.88 and a beta of 1.56. nVent Electric has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

