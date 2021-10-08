Brokerages Set Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) PT at $43.91

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Open Lending alerts:

In other news, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $15,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,261,626 shares of company stock valued at $42,850,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. 8,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,248. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Lending will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.