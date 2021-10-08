Brokerages Set PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Price Target at $39.45

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC cut shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PetroChina by 115.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 242.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 153,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 108,823 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth about $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in PetroChina by 224.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in PetroChina during the second quarter worth about $2,650,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PTR opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.86. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $99.86 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that PetroChina will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.789 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous dividend of $0.32. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 246.90%.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

