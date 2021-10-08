Brokerages Set SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SDC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SmileDirectClub stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,551,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,279,063. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,552,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,913,000 after buying an additional 1,222,069 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 23.5% during the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after purchasing an additional 777,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 355,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,487,000 after purchasing an additional 133,164 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

