Brokerages Set Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) PT at $119.00

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Wolters Kluwer stock opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

