Brokers Offer Predictions for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $54.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $48.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $41.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.20 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $22.00 per share. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 609.42%.
About Orient Overseas (International)
Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.
