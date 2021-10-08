Brokers Offer Predictions for Orient Overseas (International) Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OROVY)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Orient Overseas (International) in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will post earnings of $54.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $48.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Orient Overseas (International)’s FY2022 earnings at $41.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.20 EPS.

Get Orient Overseas (International) alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orient Overseas (International) from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

OROVY opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.46. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $131.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $22.00 per share. This is an increase from Orient Overseas (International)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $6.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Orient Overseas (International)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 609.42%.

About Orient Overseas (International)

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Orient Overseas (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orient Overseas (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.