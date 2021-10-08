Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,279 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 79.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 319,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,625,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.80. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

