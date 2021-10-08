Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.12

Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 8944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.84.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile (NYSE:BEPC)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

