Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 130.68% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BTX opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $818,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops IRX-2, a novel hd-IL-2 based therapy, to treat patients with cancer. IRX-2 delivers hd-IL-2 and other key cytokines to restore immune function in the tumor microenvironment, enabling the immune system to attack cancer cells.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.