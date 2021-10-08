Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Get Bruker alerts:

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 496,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,921,000 after acquiring an additional 85,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bruker by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,205,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 587,464 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Bruker by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $77.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,966. Bruker has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $92.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.