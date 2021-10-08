Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth $330,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 43.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $99.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.59. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $117.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

