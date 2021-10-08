BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

OTCMKTS BSRTF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 28,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,155. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

