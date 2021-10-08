BTIG Research Reiterates Hold Rating for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.50.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $141.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.49 and its 200 day moving average is $160.07. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $105,175,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,358,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,886,000 after purchasing an additional 448,649 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 803.6% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 276,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 246,317 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $27,805,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 939,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after purchasing an additional 111,705 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

