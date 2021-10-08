Bullseye Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSH. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $10,661,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,087,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,067,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 977,330 shares of company stock worth $52,928,793 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE OSH traded down $1.38 on Friday, hitting $39.40. 12,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,488,550. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.