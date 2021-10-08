Bullseye Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,106,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,306,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,859,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,480,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,121 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $621,236.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,197,033.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.00. 2,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,536. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01). The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.