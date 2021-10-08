Bunicorn Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000633 BTC on exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $9.76 million and $2.71 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00061405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00092844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00138250 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54,930.18 or 0.99852097 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.38 or 0.06693828 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

