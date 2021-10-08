Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BURBY. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised Burberry Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. AlphaValue raised Burberry Group to a buy rating and set a $29.15 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burberry Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $25.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.21. Burberry Group has a one year low of $17.41 and a one year high of $32.17.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

