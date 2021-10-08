CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CACI International from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.29.

NYSE:CACI opened at $270.01 on Monday. CACI International has a 52 week low of $198.46 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.62.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that CACI International will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.45, for a total value of $897,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,726 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in CACI International by 18.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,795,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

