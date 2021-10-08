Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBS opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.04. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,460,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 414,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 583.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 271,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 3,340.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,037,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,808 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.