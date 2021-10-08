California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Major Shareholder Sells $5,563,943.40 in Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $5,563,943.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 26,169 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $1,106,163.63.

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $3,341,411.94.

NYSE CRC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million during the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $2,699,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $338,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in California Resources by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $715,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

