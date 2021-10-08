Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $557,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 521,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 214,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 28,815 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3,136.1% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 36,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 35,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter.

DFAE stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.53. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $25.36 and a 1 year high of $30.62.

