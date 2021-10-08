Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) by 29.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,023 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inseego were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INSG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,682,000 after acquiring an additional 368,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,733,000 after acquiring an additional 231,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inseego in the first quarter worth approximately $6,184,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 556,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 22.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 91,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSG opened at $6.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Inseego’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inseego Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Inseego from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inseego currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

