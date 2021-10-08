Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of DaVita by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,519 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after acquiring an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of DaVita by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,630,000 after acquiring an additional 98,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of DaVita by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,186,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $120.84. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

