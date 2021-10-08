Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter valued at $30,920,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at $22,475,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth about $19,171,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC opened at $150.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.67. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. KeyCorp downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

