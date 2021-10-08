Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,028 Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 128,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,238 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

PMO opened at $13.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.08. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.0531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

