Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 317 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 2.7% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 11,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH opened at $92.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day moving average of $89.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.17 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.88.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

