Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. 63,210 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 81,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Can B Company Profile (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. engages in the development, production, and sale of products and delivery devices containing cannabidiol. Its product portfolio includes hemp extract oils and sprays, pain and skin care, softgels and capsules, superfoods, supplements, bath and spa, and pets. The company was founded by Rolv Eitrem Heggenhougen and Romuald Stone on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Hicksville, NY.

