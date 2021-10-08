Canaccord Genuity Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$43.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.83.

Shares of ATZ opened at C$42.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$17.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$35.28.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$246.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$234.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.05, for a total transaction of C$700,948.00.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

