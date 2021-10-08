Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 22.1% in September

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,850,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the August 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 11.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

In other Cano Health news, insider Richard Aguilar purchased 51,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $613,118.49. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,118.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,106.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,314,711 shares of company stock valued at $14,262,011.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,958,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 29.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.39. 181,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,569,071. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.10. Cano Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.16 million during the quarter.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

